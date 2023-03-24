Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $282.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $307.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $263.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.