Moller Financial Services Acquires Shares of 3,460 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 104,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

