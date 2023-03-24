Moller Financial Services Purchases 7,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.9% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 496,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,707 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $65.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $75.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

