Moller Financial Services Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moller Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.82 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

