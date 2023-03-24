Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.82

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.82 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 3164532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
