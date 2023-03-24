Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 28th

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

