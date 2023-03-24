Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $141.19

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.19 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 134.42 ($1.65). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 136.40 ($1.68), with a volume of 121,444 shares traded.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.07. The company has a market capitalization of £251.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

