Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $290.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.55 and a 200 day moving average of $285.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $346.22.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.