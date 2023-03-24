Morgan Stanley Boosts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $30.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of LI opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

