Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Movado Group has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Movado Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of MOV opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $632.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 166.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Movado Group by 233.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.