Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Down 2.7%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 8,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 29,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

