Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 3.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 365.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

