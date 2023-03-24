MX TOKEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.88 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $188.83 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00006808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00354269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,166.19 or 0.25749539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010057 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.