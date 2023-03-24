Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $116.50 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,436.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00340383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00588494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00073522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.00451142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

