NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.31. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 12,587 shares trading hands.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

NanoViricides ( NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

