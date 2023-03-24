National Bankshares Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$143.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.33.

BRP Trading Down 1.7 %

BRP stock traded down C$1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$103.20. 229,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,600. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$76.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

