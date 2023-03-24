Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.52. 351,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,416,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a market cap of $827.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

In other news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 832,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $503,262.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock worth $121,284,241. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

