NEM Market Cap Achieves $354.09 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, NEM has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $354.09 million and $12.68 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00352516 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.39 or 0.25622080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009548 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

