NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 4.9%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.27. 187,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,060,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $13,090,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

