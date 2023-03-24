NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.02

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 25148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $830,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,861 shares of company stock valued at $91,232. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

