Neutrino USD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $239,155.63 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $29.30 million and $239,155.63 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001375 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00352555 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.29 or 0.25624967 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010008 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.
