New Potomac Partners LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. 636,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,649. The company has a market capitalization of $168.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.