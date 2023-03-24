New Potomac Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 42,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

