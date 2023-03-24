New Potomac Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

TGT stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.43. The company had a trading volume of 528,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,731. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

