New Potomac Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,711,172 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

