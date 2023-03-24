New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trading Up 4%

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 320,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 671,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $836.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.49%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,864,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 491,658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $848,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,383,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 503,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

