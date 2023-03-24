NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Insider Buys $37,350.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.91 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $293.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

