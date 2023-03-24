NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

