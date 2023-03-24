NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

