NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.81. 1,633,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,411,161. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

