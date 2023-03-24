NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

NKE stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

