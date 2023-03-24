NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $138.00 at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

