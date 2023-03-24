Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $201.52

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $201.52 and last traded at $201.53, with a volume of 1198839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.41 and a 200 day moving average of $235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

