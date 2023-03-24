Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $258.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.83.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $199.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $198.29 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.