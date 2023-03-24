Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 36,273 shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$158.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

