Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

