Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 632,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

