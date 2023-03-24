Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808,350. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

