Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.18. 235,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,895. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.25.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

