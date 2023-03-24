Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Performance
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
