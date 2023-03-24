Novan (NOVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Novan Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Novan Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

