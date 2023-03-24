Novan (NOVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.20.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
