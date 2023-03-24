NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.27 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $86.27 million and $28.96 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00355234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.06 or 0.25819683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010084 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.