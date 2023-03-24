Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Trading Down 8.1%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

Nufarm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nufarm Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of crop protection products. It operates through the Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment deals with the manufacture and sale of crop protection products used by farmers to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.