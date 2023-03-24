NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 4.9%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.32. 10,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 73,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

NuZee Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Get NuZee alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuZee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution, commercialization, and development of functional beverages products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.