O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $23.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NYSE:OI opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass



O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

