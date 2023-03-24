Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0584

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $334.22 million and approximately $25.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.66 or 0.06323825 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00061402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040452 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017954 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

