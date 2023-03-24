Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. 2,979,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469,920. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

