Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VEA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,889. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

