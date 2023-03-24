Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. 796,304 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

