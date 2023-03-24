Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.44

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.44 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 436.50 ($5.36), with a volume of 3836667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.40 ($5.49).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($9.82) to GBX 560 ($6.88) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,061 ($13.03) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.09) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 830.20 ($10.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 607.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 614.78.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

